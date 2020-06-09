Armenia has agreements with 7 supranational organizations under ATOM presidential initiative

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia already has preliminary agreements with 7 supranational organizations within the frames of the presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow). According to the agreements, these organizations should come and establish engineering, scientific-research laboratories in Armenia, Chief of staff at the presidential administration Emil Tarasyan said during the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees dedicated to the debate of the 2019 state budget performance report.

He reminded that a scientific-educational complex is expected to be created within the frames of ATOM technological program. “A fund, called ATOM institute of advanced research, has already been created. The fund will deal with the formation and implementation of the entire concept of that center. There are already agreements with heads of 13 states to engage major organizations into that scientific-educational complex. There are also preliminary agreements with 7 supranational organizations so that they come to Armenia and establish engineering and scientific-research laboratories in that park”, he said.

ATOM presidential initiative aims at developing science and technologies in Armenia. Within the frames of the project it is planned to create a city of science and technologies where leading international technological companies and organizations, research centers and universities will be represented.

