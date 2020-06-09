Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 June

5 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. 5 more citizens have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the Republic of Artsakh, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 64, the healthcare ministry said.

10 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 41.

At the moment 77 citizens are under quarantine.

No death case has been registered so far.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





