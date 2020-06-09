Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 June

Ruzanna Sargsyan appointed advisor to Artsakh President

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Ruzanna Sargsyan has been appointed advisor to the President of Artsakh on social affairs.

President Arayik Harutyunyan signed the respective decree on June 9, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





