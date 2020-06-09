Armenian PM to attend Victory Day Parade in Moscow

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Moscow, Russia, to participate in the military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, his spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan told Armenpress.

The annual Victory Day Parade, scheduled on May 9, was postponed this year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and a decision was made to hold the event on June 24.

One column from Armenia consisting of 75 people will participate in the Parade.

