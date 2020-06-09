Pashinyan introduces new Police Chief Vahe Ghazaryan to staff

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new Chief of Police Vahe Ghazaryan to staff.

Pashinyan congratulated the new Police Chief, stating that Mr. Ghazaryan should be able to give a new energy to the structure.

“Today our biggest challenge, which is an additional function for the police, is the coronavirus pandemic. In the past three months the police in fact carried out a major work and consumed a lot of energy in this respect. The quality of the operation of the police as well will play a key role in overcoming the pandemic in the future”, Pashinyan said.

According to him, the police officer, the uniform must be of a strict importance for each citizen, but on the other hand, when seeing a police officer the citizen of Armenia should feel himself protected.

“This requires a long, consistent work based on knowledge and experience. Mr. Ghazaryan, your task is to do this job. This is very important because the police is a body subject to the prime minister and the actions of the police are directly linked with the relations of the country’s leader and the citizen”, PM Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that each police officer should feel himself as a representative of the PM who is communicating with the people, the citizen and the criminal.

He said in 2018 after assuming office a key task for him has been the stability of law enforcement agencies, and the police in particular.

“After the well-known events of the revolution I didn’t want to view you as a person standing on the other side of the barbed wire. There hasn’t been even the slightest manifestation of such an attitude, and all staffs of the police have received that chance to position themselves before new Armenia, the new values and new goals. Today it’s already the time to see who used that opportunity and how”, he said.

Pashinyan said those who will abuse that chance do not have any place in the police, because his goal is to raise the efficiency of the police for the benefit of the citizen of Armenia.

The PM thanked former Police Chief Arman Sargsyan for the works done, stating that they will together analyze what has been done at this period, as well as what has resulted in success or failure.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan