PM Nikol Pashinyan introduces new NSS Director to staff

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced new Director of the National Security Service Argishti Kyaramyan to staff.

The PM thanked former NSS director Eduard Martirosyan for the work carried out and added that during that period they have established very good relations and mutual understanding.

“I am happy to introduce new Director of the National Security Service Argishti Kyaramyan. I want to wish him success in this very important position. You have a complex mission, and I am convinced that you will be able to unite the NSS professional and potential around you and you will reach this structure to new achievements, glory and image that will be acceptable for the citizens of Armenia”, the PM said.

Pashinyan said the NSS is a powerful, established and dynamic structure, but it’s necessary to note that the challenges and the pace and quality to responding to them need constant improvement.

“The meaning of security is changing within the course of time, as new challenges emerge which perhaps were not predicted in the past, starting from the current coronavirus pandemic up to information, civil security issues, anti-corruption fight. I think these two years that we have worked are enough time for all staffers of the national security service to position towards the peaceful, velvet, people’s revolution, in other words towards the people’s power and values”, the PM noted. “Like in the state system, in the NSS as well very concrete principles for working promotion should irreversibly exist. It must be based on work, professionalism, dedication to solving the legislative issues of the national security service. Unfortunately, we still see people both in the public administration system and in this field who are acting against this logic”, he said.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan