Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 June

Armenia will record 2.8% GDP decline in 2020, 4.9% rise next year – WB

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. According to the predictions of the World Bank, the GDP of Armenia in 2020 will decline by 2.8% and will rise by 4.9% in 2021. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Yerevan office of the World Bank, the data is published in the June report of the Bank called ''Global Economic Prospects''.

The WB experts noted that the global economy will decline by 5.2%, which wll be the greatest recession the world has seen since WWII.

 Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





