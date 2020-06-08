PM Pashinyan comments on dismissal of Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Referring to the causes of the dismissal of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Artak Davtyan, PM Pashinyan noted that during the period of a pandemic all the state bodies must demonstrate extreme and unconditional discipline as an example for others, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said in a briefing following the session of the Commandant’s Office.

''I wish happiness to all newlyweds, including the son and the bride of Lieutenant -General Artak Davtyan. I hope they will be a happy family'', Pashinyan said, referring to the wedding of Davtyan's son during the period of the state of emergency on June 7.

''I am sorry for such developments, but I think in this situation the interest of the state, quality of the state management and discipline make it necessary to make such a decision. I want to clearly mention that particularly all the state and local self-government bodies must demonstrate extreme and unconditional discipline as an example. By that we will be able to encourage our compatriots and overcome this crisis as soon as possible'', Pashinyan said.

Referring to the dismissals of Police Chief of Armenia Arman Sargsyan and NS Director Eduard Martirosyan, PM Pashinyan emphasized that their potential for serving the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people is exhausted, adding that it's possible that they discuss the issue of their future service.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan