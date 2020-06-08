Penitentiary Service files motion to cancel decision allowing Kocharyan to stay at medical center

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The Penitentiary Service of Armenia has filed a motion to the administrative court for cancelling the decision on allowing 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan to stay at Izmirlian Medical Center until the end of the coronavirus pandemic, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Penitentiary Service of the Justice Ministry of Armenia.

Earlier, the administrative court had satisfied the motion of Kocharyan’s lawyer Aram Orbelyan, according to which Kocharyan was allowed to stay at the medical center until the end of the pandemic.

The court session took place behind doors, since medical information was presented during the session.

