Only negative tested people will be granted entry permit to Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation on June 8 dedicated to the elaboration of further steps of the Commandant's Office aimed at minimizing the risk of spread of the novel coronavirus "COVID-19" in the republic, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office.

The President considered necessary to tighten the rules set by the Commandant based on the statistics provided during the consultation on the growth of the pandemic. "In order to avoid irreversible consequences, it is necessary to make drastic changes in people's lifestyles, strengthening control everywhere and tightening the rules set by the Commandant's Office, which will first and foremost change the citizens' attitude towards the pandemic and make the fight against the disease easier and more efficient", noted the Head of the Republic.

As a result of the discussions, it was decided to reconsider the procedure for entering the territory of the republic. Rapid test opportunities will be created in the checkpoints and only those citizens who are tested negative will be granted an entry permit. The demand and control for wearing masks and using disinfectants in closed spaces, public places and other crowded sites, which are the source of infection, are becoming more severe.

In the end of the consultation, President Harutyunyan gave assignments to the heads of the structures on further activities and demanded to pursue their implementation.

