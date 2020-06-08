PM Pashinyan satisfied with improvement of preservation of anti-pandemic rules
YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan expresses satisfaction over the fact that in the last days positive dynamics can be noted in the preservation of anti-pandemic rules, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said in a briefing following the session of the Commandant’s Office.
‘’I wish to thank our compatriots who join this ant-pandemic movement, who followed and follow the rules, and those who still want to join. These anti-pandemic measures, such as wearing mask by everyone, can being positive results in a week at the earliest since the most difficult incubation period for the virus is considered to be 7 days. I want to emphasize that it’s very important to preserve the anti-pandemic rules not only in a formal way, but also effective way’’, the PM said.
State of emergency in Armenia has been prolonged until June 13.
Reporting by Lilit Demuryan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan