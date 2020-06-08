Argishti Kyaramyan appointed Director of National Security Service

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Argishti Kyaramyan Director of the National Security Service, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to another presidential decree, Eduard Martirosyan has been relieved from the post of the NSS Director.

The President signed the respective decrees based on the prime minister’s proposal.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan