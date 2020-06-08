COVID-19 updates: India overtakes Italy in confirmed cases

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 7 million 119 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 406,000.

More than 3 million 476 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (2 million 007 thousand 696 confirmed cases). 112,472 deaths were reported.

Brazil overtook Russia and is now the 2nd with a total of 691,962 confirmed cases and 37,312 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 476,658. 5,971 patients have died so far.

Spain has 288,630 confirmed cases. Death toll is 27,136.

UK overtook Italy, confirming 286,194 cases. The death toll has reached 40,542. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Then comes India with a total of 258,090 confirmed cases and 7,207 deaths.

Italy reported 234,998 cases and 33,899 deaths so far.

The next is Peru with 196,515 confirmed cases and 5,465 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 185,869 cases and 8,776 deaths.

Then comes Iran – 173,832 confirmed cases and 8,351 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 170,132 cases. The deaths comprise 4,692.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 18th with a total of 83,040 cases, out of which 78,341 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 810 cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 105,283.

Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 70,158. The death toll has reached 57 in Qatar.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 38,808. 276 death cases have been registered here.

Egypt reported 34,079 confirmed cases and 1,237 deaths.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 32,510, that of the deaths is 269.

Iraq confirmed 12,366 cases and 346 deaths.

1,350 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 30.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 141. 6 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan