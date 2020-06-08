Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-06-20

YEREVAN, 8 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.32 drams to 481.42 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.33 drams to 543.67 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 7.06 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.71 drams to 610.15 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 274.42 drams to 26056.46 drams. Silver price down by 2.82 drams to 272.1 drams. Platinum price down by 178.84 drams to 12738.4 drams.