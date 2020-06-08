Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 June

Deputy head of Nature Protection and Subsoil Inspectorate dismissed

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Deputy head of the Nature Protection and Subsoil Inspectorate Marat Badalyan has been dismissed.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

