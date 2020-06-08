President of Artsakh makes new appointments

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed today a range of decrees, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to the Presidential decrees:

Major-general Jalal Harutyunyan has been appointed Defense minister-commander of the Defense Army.

Arayik Baghryan has been appointed acting minister of Healthcare.

The Head of the State approved the Government's decisions, according to which Gagik Martirosyan has been released from the position of head of the Shahoumyan regional administration in connection with assuming a new position. Hayk Petrosyan has been appointed head of the Shahoumyan regional administration.

According to other Presidential decrees signed on the same day, major-general Armen Abrahamyan has been released from the position of deputy director of the National Security Service and separated from the service in the National Security Organs for retiring on a pension after a long-term service.

Colonel Mher Hayriyan has been appointed deputy director of the National Security Service.

Arthur Aghabekyan has been appointed chief adviser to the Artsakh Republic President.

Azatouhi Simonyan has been appointed adviser to the Artsakh Republic President - Artsakh Republic President's representative at large on the Diaspora issues.

Lilit Hakobjanyan has been appointed healthcare adviser to the Artsakh Republic President.

Arayik Harutyunyan also approved the Government's decision on appointing Gagik Martirosyan deputy minister of Economy and Industrial Infrastructures.