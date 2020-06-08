Goal is the same to have competitive economy, but approaches must change – Armenian minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan sees need for revising the package of strategic measures envisaged for various branches of the economy as the world is changing conditioned by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

During the parliamentary debate of the annual report of the 2019 state budget performance, the minister was asked what actions are being taken to promote export. In response he reminded that during the year they have worked on drafting 5 documents, 3 of which – Industry development strategy, Small and medium business strategy and Tourism development strategy, have components relating to export. “These three offer different solutions as the issues in each of them are different. For instance, the key gap in the major business is the technological upgrading. The government will approve this document this year. In case of small and medium business, the most important problem is connected with the export infrastructures being weak”, he said.

He said there is a big package of measures which envisages what should be done. The minister, however, noted that some of them need revision as the world is changing, therefore, the approaches should also change in terms of passing that path. “The goals are the same – to have a competitive economy, competitive services, but the ways should change because the problems have changed”, minister Tigran Khachatryan said.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan