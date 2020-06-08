Dilijan medical center to start receiving coronavirus infected patients in coming days

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The Dilijan medical center will start receiving coronavirus infected patients in 2-3 days. The hospital has 55 ordinary beds and 5 places in intensive care unit, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

Yesterday the PM said that soon the medical centers of Spitak, Vedi and one department of Martuni hospital will join the healthcare system aimed at fighting the novel coronavirus.

195 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 13,325, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

85 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 4,099.

11 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 211.

The number of active cases stands at 8,943.

So far, 70,000 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan