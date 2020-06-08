Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 June

Renowned Russian-Armenian actor Armen Jigarkhanyan hospitalized in Moscow

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Renowned Russian-Armenian actor Armen Jigarkhanyan, aged 84, has been hospitalized in Moscow, Russia, his official representative Artur Soghomonyan told TASS news agency.

“He is in satisfactory condition”, Soghomonyan said, adding that the actor has been hospitalized in the evening of June 7.

“No stroke, no heart attack, no coronavirus. Jigharkhanyan doesn’t have any of these diseases. He behaved very well, stayed at home. Doctors firstly examined his lungs. There is no danger”, he said.

Artur Soghomonyan expressed hope that the actor will be discharged from hospital this week.

Reporting by Anghela Hambardzumyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





