Armenian PM, family recover from coronavirus

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his family members have recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the PM said today on Facebook.

“Dear compatriots, we just received the results of our double tests. The results of all of us are negative. We also received negative results yesterday.

Of course, we need to somehow reconsider the timing and circumstances of our infection. But at this moment it’s important that we all are healthy and have immunity. Thank you for all the wishes addressed to us during this period.

I am returning to a full work”, the PM said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan