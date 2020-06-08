SCPEC assesses price decline in sugar market not so proportionate

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia launched proceedings in several commodity markets, and assessed the price decline observed in the sugar market as not so proportionate, SCPEC Chairman Gegham Gevorgayn told reporters in the Parliament.

He said there are several proceedings launched in some commodity markets, such as oil, chicken. “We also launched a certain process in the sugar market, but the opposite process took place here as there was a decline in the price which we assessed as not so proportionate. We also launched a proceeding in the butter market, but it is not linked with the price increase, but with other case”, he said.

The SCPEC examined a total of 44 commodity markets. Except from some products, such as citrus fruits, ginger, face masks, no price increase has been detected in other groups during this period. “Moreover, there is a price decline in first consumer goods”, he said.

Gegham Gevorgyan assured that at the moment there is no deficit. “From the beginning there was a deficit over face masks, but it was a global issue because those countries which were exporting didn’t export that time as they had a problem of domestic consumption”, he said.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan