Operation of 2 kindergartens suspended in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The Inspection Body of the Armenian ministry of education conducted inspections in kindergartens of Yerevan’s administrative districts during the current state of emergency declared over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Armenian government said in a statement that during these visits violations have been detected in two kindergartens. The kindergartens didn’t follow the sanitary-hygienic requirements, such as kids were not provided with hot water for hand washing, there were no closing garbage bins, the rules for washing dishes were not maintained, etc.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





