Last coronavirus infected patient recovers in New Zealand

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The last patient infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has recovered in New Zealand, TASS reports citing the country’s health ministry.

No cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the country in the past two weeks.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan