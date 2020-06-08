Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 June

Karen Shahramanyan appointed head of Artsakh’s Cadastre and State Property Management Committee

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan approved the Government's decision on appointing Karen Shahramanyan head of the Cadastre and State Property Management Committee, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

On 8 June the President met with the staff of the committee and introduced the new head of the structure wishing him success in work.

The President highlighted the need of establishing the Cadastre and State Property Management Committee noting that it will contribute to increasing the management efficiency of the sphere.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 





