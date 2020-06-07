ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, JUUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.
547 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia
We will have to return to total lock-down if hospitals become overcrowded – Pashinyan
Armenian PM and his family test positive for novel coronavirus
I do believe in our citizens’ ability to turn mountains upside down with their behavior – Pashinyan
101-year-old resident of Yerevan’s Nork Nursing Home recovers from coronavirus
4-year-old coronavirus infected child diagnosed also with Kawasaki disease in Armenia
Artsakh coronavirus cases reach 57
Armenia makes wearing masks in public places mandatory
Total amount of assistance provided within anti-crisis measures surpassed 100 billion AMD
Bioxil-2 disinfectant created by Armenian scientists is an effective mean of fighting COVID-19
There is shortage of COVID-19 testing swabs in Armenia
Colorado House passes bill on Armenian Genocide education
Armenian Armed Forces never initiate attack: Defense minister’s spox on Azerbaijani video
Austrian National Council unanimously ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
Armenia to participate in Victory Day military parade in Moscow
Pashinyan and Putin discuss coronavirus situation over phone
Armenian airlines banned from flying to EU
Armenian PM reported on ongoing processes in civil aviation sector
Tsovinar Hambardzumyan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Italy
Gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily suspended
It's impossible to maintain the system with this tariff – Gazprom Armenia Director
2019 was historic year for Armenia from budgetary terms – PM Pashinyan
Tax revenues grew by 16.4% in 2019: Armenian deputy PM introduces budget performance
Eduard Hovhannisyan appointed Chairman of State Revenue Committee
Domestic political fight during COVID-19 war has no justification: Ex-President Levon Ter- Petrosyan
Factory manufacturing Kalashnikov assault rifles to open in Armenia in early July
Armenian PM’s wife and her brother file lawsuit against ex-Ambassador Mikayel Minasyan
Deputy defense minister denies rumors on Armenia’s involvement in illegal arms sale
New highway linking Artsakh to Armenia to be constructed
President of Artsakh makes new appointments
Artsakh President appoints new justice minister
Igor Ghahramanyan appointed first deputy minister of health of Russia
Princess Dina Mired of Jordan and Armenian doctor publish joint article at famous journal
Russian officials arrested for giving, taking bribe for supply of military products to Azerbaijan