ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, JUUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

 

547 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia

We will have to return to total lock-down if hospitals become overcrowded – Pashinyan

Armenian PM and his family test positive for novel coronavirus

I do believe in our citizens’ ability to turn mountains upside down with their behavior – Pashinyan

101-year-old resident of Yerevan’s Nork Nursing Home recovers from coronavirus

4-year-old coronavirus infected child diagnosed also with Kawasaki disease in Armenia

Artsakh coronavirus cases reach 57

 

 

Armenia makes wearing masks in public places mandatory

Total amount of assistance provided within anti-crisis measures surpassed 100 billion AMD

Bioxil-2 disinfectant created by Armenian scientists is an effective mean of fighting COVID-19

There is shortage of COVID-19 testing swabs in Armenia

 

 

Colorado House passes bill on Armenian Genocide education

 

 

Armenian Armed Forces never initiate attack: Defense minister’s spox on Azerbaijani video

 

 

Austrian National Council unanimously ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

 

Armenia to participate in Victory Day military parade in Moscow

 

 

Pashinyan and Putin discuss coronavirus situation over phone

 

 

Armenian airlines banned from flying to EU

Armenian PM reported on ongoing processes in civil aviation sector

 

 

Tsovinar Hambardzumyan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Italy

 

 

Gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily suspended

It's impossible to maintain the system with this tariff – Gazprom Armenia Director

 

 

2019 was historic year for Armenia from budgetary terms – PM Pashinyan

Tax revenues grew by 16.4% in 2019: Armenian deputy PM introduces budget performance

 

 

Eduard Hovhannisyan appointed Chairman of State Revenue Committee

 

 

Domestic political fight during COVID-19 war has no justification: Ex-President Levon Ter- Petrosyan

 

 

Factory manufacturing Kalashnikov assault rifles to open in Armenia in early July

 

 

Armenian PM’s wife and her brother file lawsuit against ex-Ambassador Mikayel Minasyan

Deputy defense minister denies rumors on Armenia’s involvement in illegal arms sale

 

 

New highway linking Artsakh to Armenia to be constructed

 

 

President of Artsakh makes new appointments

Artsakh President appoints new justice minister

 

 

Igor Ghahramanyan appointed first deputy minister of health of Russia

 

 

Princess Dina Mired of Jordan and Armenian doctor publish joint article at famous journal

 

 

Russian officials arrested for giving, taking bribe for supply of military products to Azerbaijan

 





