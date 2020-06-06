Armenian, Russian healthcare ministers discuss situation over COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan and Healthcare Minister of Russia Mikhail Murashko discussed the situation over coronavirus, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Health Ministry of Russia.

''Health Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko held discussions with Health Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan. The situation over the spread of the novel coronavirus, as well as medical care and medication issues were discussed'', reads the press release.

Murashko informed Arsen Torosyan about the new proposed methods of COVID-19 treatment, as well as about the registration of the new Russian-made medicines.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan