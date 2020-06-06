New highway linking Artsakh to Armenia to be constructed

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan and Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Suren Papikyan visited the southern part of Kashatagh region of Artsakh, where the construction of the highway linking Artsakh and Armenia will soon kick off, ARMENPRESS was informed from a footage posted on the Facebook Page of Suren Papikyan.

According to him, the new highway will be of strategic importance for the social-economic progress of the two Armenian republics.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan