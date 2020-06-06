We will have to return to total lock-down if hospitals become overcrowded – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan urged the citizens of Armenia to follow the anti-pandemic rules during a Facebook Live today for diminishing the chances of being infected. He noted that there are thousands infected people in the country who show no symptoms, and not taking preventive measures, they can infect many others.

''The more we have infected people, the more is the number of patients in serious and critical health condition. The number of deaths also rises. The capacities of our healthcare system has been expanded and continues to expand, but if serious cases become more and more, there will be no places in hospitals. In this case we will have to return to total lockdown and life will stop with all economic and social consequences'', ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

PM Pashinyan noted that even the total lockdown is not a solution to the problem, since after opening the virus will start spreading again.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the best scenario is being able to keep the situation under control in a way that all the patients in serious and critical situation are able to receive medical treatment.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan