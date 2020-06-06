547 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. A total of 12,634 coronavirus cases have been reported in Armenia by 11:00, June 6. 3720 have recovered, ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Center of Disease Control and Prevention.

There are 8385 active cases. A total of 66,674 tests have been done.

547 new cases were confirmed on June 6, 207 patients recovered and 7 died.

Death rate is 190. Another 69 who were tested positive for coronavirus, died of other causes.

State of emergency has been prolonged until June 13 in Armenia.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan