US stocks up - 05-06-20

NEW YORK, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. USA main indexes values for 5 June:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Dow Jones is up by 3.15% to 27110.98 points, S&P 500 is up by 2.62% to 3193.93 points, Nasdaq is up by 2.06% to 9814.08 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of several indices created by Wall Street Journal editor and Dow Jones & Company co-founder Charles Dow. It measures the daily stock price movements of 30 large, publicly-owned U.S. companies.

S&P 500 measures the performance of 500 widely held common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.

NASDAQ measures a number of indices reflecting the reaction of USA’s high tech markets and business environments on the country’s political and economic developments which have an impact on high tech markets.





