LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-06-20

LONDON, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1560.50, copper price stood at $5478.50, lead price stood at $1696.50, nickel price stood at $12671.00, tin price stood at $15950.00, zinc price stood at $2000.50, molybdenum price stood at $18078.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.