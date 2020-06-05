PM Pashinyan explains the decline of recoveries from coronavirus

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. When compiling statistics in the past, the number of recoveries from coronavirus was calculated from all positive-tested citizens, but now it’s calculated from patients in serious or critical situation, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said in a briefing following the session at the Commandant’s Office.

''I can bring my example. I and my faily show no symptoms and if it continues like this, we will recover without any medical intervention. We will be included in the data of positive-tested citizens, but will not be included in the data of recovered citizens, since we receive no treatment’’, Pashinyan explained.

A total of 11,817 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia by June 5. Death toll is 183. Another 69 deaths have been recorded for patients who were infected with coronavirus but died of other causes. State of emergency has been prolonged until June 13 in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan