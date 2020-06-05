PM Pashinyan urges to changes individual behavior

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. The Commandant's Office discusses a number of scenarios for improving the situation, including total restrictions, curfew and banning the overwhelming part of economic activities, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said in a briefing following the session at the Commandant’s Office.

PM Pashinyan said that he does not fully support any of the scenarios, since before making such decisions it’s necessary to make sure that they will solve the problems. “We have the presumption that our peak of coronavirus will be at the end of June, the issue is that we have no facts or proofs for that, no one can prove that our peak will be in June but not in October, November or even February, 2021. The coronavirus pandemic continues worldwide at different paces, therefore, there are many uncertainties in this regard'', he said.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, the crisis over the pandemic can be solved by changing individual behavior.

''Let's assume that by any miracle the pandemic has declined to zero by the use of administrative levers, but it still exists in other parts of the world. And if we do not change our culture of individual behavior, preservation of hygiene, anti-pandemic rules, finally, when we open in front of the world, the potential infected people will come to our Armenia and we will start everything from the beginning’’, Pashinyan said, adding that the problem must be solved with joint efforts, for which the change of individual behavior is necessary.

PM Pashinyan once again urged people to launch a large-scale anti-pandemic movement.

A total of 11,817 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia by June 5. Death toll is 183. Another 69 deaths have been recorded for patients who were infected with coronavirus but died of other causes. State of emergency has been prolonged until June 13 in Armenia.

