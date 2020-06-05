There is shortage of COVID-19 testing swabs in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. At the moment there is a shortage of swabs necessary for testing the novel coronavirus disease in Armenia, Healthcare minister’s spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said on Facebook.

“On June 4 the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention acquired 4600 swabs for 2300 tests (2 swabs are used for one test)”, she said.

The spokesperson informed that soon a large batch of swabs will be delivered and will be distributed to the facilities conducting COVID-19 testing.