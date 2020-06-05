COVID-19 updates: Global confirmed cases surpass 6 million 731 thousand

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 6 million 731 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 393,000.

More than 3 million 271 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 924 thousand 591 confirmed cases). 110,210 deaths were reported.

Brazil overtook Russia and is now the 2nd with a total of 618,554 confirmed cases and 34,072 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 449,834. 5,528 patients have died so far.

Spain has 287,740 confirmed cases. Death toll is 27,133.

UK overtook Italy, confirming 281,661 cases. The death toll has reached 39,904. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Italy reported 234,013 cases and 33,689 deaths so far.

India comes after Italy as it confirmed 227,273 cases and 6,367 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 184,923 cases and 8,736 deaths.

The next is Peru with 183,198 confirmed cases and 5,031 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 167,410 cases. The deaths comprise 4,630.

Then comes Iran – 167,156 confirmed cases and 8,134 deaths.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 18th with a total of 83,027 cases, out of which 78,327 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 805 cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 93,157.

Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 65,495. The death toll has reached 49 in Qatar.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 37,018. 273 death cases have been registered here.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 30,644, that of the deaths is 244.

Egypt reported 29,767 confirmed cases and 1,126 deaths.

Iraq confirmed 8,840 cases and 271 deaths.

1,312 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 28.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 124. 6 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

