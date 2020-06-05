Debit cards of IDBank can be already ordered also by Idram

Constantly improving and attaching great importance to the wishes and suggestions of the customers, the digital platform of IDBank and Idram already provides the opportunity to order IDBank's Visa Gold, Visa Signature, Visa Infinite debit cards without wasting time in any currency and with a free delivery.

"As for the Idram Rocket Visa card, our customers already know that it can be ordered on the Bank's website, through the IDBanking.am online platform and the Idram mobile application. Especially in Idram, our customers liked this opportunity very much, as it is possible to order the card by phone, quickly and comfortably, even without being a customer of the Bank, passing remote identification. Taking into account the positive feedback of our customers, we created an opportunity to order also other cards of the Bank from Idram”,- stated Suren Margaryan, Retail Business Director of the Bank.

To order IDBank’s cards, you need to enter “Banking” in Idram, click on the button “Order a new card”, then choose your preferred card and order it. All the terms and conditions for the card are available right in the application.

You will receive the cards with a free delivery in the territory of Yerevan.

Attaching the card to Idram application, you can make use of about a dozen solutions for QR and NFC non-contact payments at more than 2,500 shopping centres, make purchases from 200 online stores, make instant payments for more than 300 services: utilities, taxes, loans, account replenishments, etc.

To take advantage of all the benefits of the joint digital platform of IDBank and Idram, you just need to download the Idram app, become a Premium Plus customer and synchronize your acoounts.

IDBank cards can beordered also on IDBank's website, as well as on IDBanking.am online platform.

All the advantages of your preferred card are available on the Bank's official website.

THE BANK IS CONTROLLED BY CBA