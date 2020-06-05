Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 June

Iran coronavirus cases rise by 2,886 in one day

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 2,886, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 167,156, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said.

63 more patients have died. The death toll has reached 8,134.

2,573 people are in serious condition.

2,256 citizens recovered in the past one day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 129,741.

 

