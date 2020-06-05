Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 June

Armenian President congratulates Queen Margrethe II of Denmark on national day

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to Queen Margrethe II of Denmark on the country’s national holiday - Constitution Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian highlighted further strengthening the friendly relations with Denmark which are based on mutual respect and developing the cooperation at bilateral and multilateral formats.

He wished Queen Margrethe II and the Royal family good health, and further development and welfare to the good people of Denmark.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





