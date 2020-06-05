Russia confirms more than 8,000 new cases of coronavirus in one day
12:31, 5 June, 2020
YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 8,726 to 449,834 in the past 24 hours, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.
According to the crisis center, the country’s daily coronavirus growth rate has for the first time fallen below 2%, to 1.98%.
8,057 more patients have recovered in the past one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 212,680.
The death toll is 5,528.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version