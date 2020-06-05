Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 June

Russia confirms more than 8,000 new cases of coronavirus in one day

Russia confirms more than 8,000 new cases of coronavirus in one day

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 8,726 to 449,834 in the past 24 hours, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to the crisis center, the country’s daily coronavirus growth rate has for the first time fallen below 2%, to 1.98%.

8,057 more patients have recovered in the past one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 212,680.

The death toll is 5,528.

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration