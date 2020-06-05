Russia confirms more than 8,000 new cases of coronavirus in one day

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 8,726 to 449,834 in the past 24 hours, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to the crisis center, the country’s daily coronavirus growth rate has for the first time fallen below 2%, to 1.98%.

8,057 more patients have recovered in the past one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 212,680.

The death toll is 5,528.