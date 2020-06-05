Public control campaign is not a punitive action – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says the current public control campaign is not a punitive action, but a mean to overcome other problems together.

The PM said on Facebook that this campaign will continue and urged users writing bad comments to delete them.

“The photos posted on my page about the violations of anti-coronavirus rules are about us, not about the others. They are about me, my family members, you and your family members. We are the same nation, the same people, with the same perception and behavior. We, our friends and relatives are in these photos. Let’s rule out insulting the people because we are talking about us, not the others”, the PM said.

He apologized to all the compatriots who received insulting comments on his page.

Pashinyan also urged to send information about the upcoming “secret” parties, events, weddings to his Facebook page.

Starting June 2 various users are sending photos showing violations of anti-epidemic rules in Armenia to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Facebook account.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan