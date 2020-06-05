Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 June

3 more patients recover from coronavirus in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. 3 more patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Artsakh, bringing the total number of recoveries to 31, the healthcare ministry said.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Artsakh is 57.

The number of active cases stands at 26.

So far, 1,131 people have passed COVID-19 testing in Artsakh.

Currently 69 people are under quarantine.

No death cases have been registered.

