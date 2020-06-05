LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-06-20

LONDON, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.32% to $1560.50, copper price down by 0.79% to $5478.50, lead price down by 1.25% to $1696.50, nickel price down by 1.66% to $12671.00, tin price down by 0.26% to $15950.00, zinc price down by 0.50% to $2000.50, molybdenum price down by 1.56% to $18078.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.