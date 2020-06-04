Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 June

There are no radical changes, but optimism remains - Maria Zakharova about NK conflict

There are no radical changes, but optimism remains - Maria Zakharova about NK conflict

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. There are no radical changes in Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement negotiations, official representative of the MFA Russia Maria Zakharova said in a weekly briefing.

‘’We support the political settlement through negotiations of that protracted crisis. And we will spare no efforts as a neighboring country, as a country linked with long lasting friendship, partnership and cooperation with those countries so as to have our constructive contribution’’, ARMENPRESS reports Zakharova as saying.

She also emphasized the role of Russia as a Co-chair, participating in the works of the OSCE Minsk Group.

''Though there are no radical changes, I can affirm that optimism still remains'', she said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration