There are no radical changes, but optimism remains - Maria Zakharova about NK conflict

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. There are no radical changes in Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement negotiations, official representative of the MFA Russia Maria Zakharova said in a weekly briefing.

‘’We support the political settlement through negotiations of that protracted crisis. And we will spare no efforts as a neighboring country, as a country linked with long lasting friendship, partnership and cooperation with those countries so as to have our constructive contribution’’, ARMENPRESS reports Zakharova as saying.

She also emphasized the role of Russia as a Co-chair, participating in the works of the OSCE Minsk Group.

''Though there are no radical changes, I can affirm that optimism still remains'', she said.

