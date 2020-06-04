Armenian parliament halls ready for remote sessions

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Conditioned by the situation caused by coronavirus pandemic, the halls of the National Assembly of Armenia have been prepared for remote sessions and discussions, Chief of Staff and Secretary General of the Staff of the National Assembly Tigran Galstyan wrote on his Facebook page.

''The National Assembly of Armenia is ready for remote sessions and discussions'', he wrote, posting a photo.

A total of 11,221 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia. Death toll is 176. Another 68 deaths have been recorded for patients who were infected with coronavirus but died of other causes. A total of 63,459 tests have been done. 3,468 patients have recovered. There are 7509 active cases. 697 new cases were reported today.

State of emergency has been prolonged until June 13 in Armenia.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan