Economic consequences of restrictions may be impossible to overcome – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The Commandant’s Office discusses a number of scenarios on solving the situation cause by the novel coronavirus, PM Pashinyan said in a briefing following the session at the Commandant’s Office answering the question about the possibilities of returning to the regime of restrictions.

‘’We also discuss the possible economic consequences and economic burden of those scenarios and our decisions will be in this context. Today we discussed that even based on the calculations we can reach the conclusion that the expected economic burden will be impossible to overcome and we will have to find another solution. Anyway, we discuss a number of scenarios and will make a decision based on one of them’’, ARMENPRESS reports the PM as saying.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan