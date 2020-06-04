33-year-old Armenian citizens dies of coronavirus
YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. A 33-year-old citizen has died in Armenia of coronavirus, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said in a briefing following the session at the Commandant’s Office.
‘’The citizen suffered chronic diseases, while the cause of the death was complicated anamnesis’’, ARMENPRESS reports the Minister as saying.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
