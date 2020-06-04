Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-06-20

YEREVAN, 4 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.27 drams to 482.11 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.02 drams to 539.87 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 6.97 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.28 drams to 603.94 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 412.52 drams to 26433.26 drams. Silver price down by 4.88 drams to 276.83 drams. Platinum price down by 87.65 drams to 12803.16 drams.