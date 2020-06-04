Chairman of State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan resigns

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Davit Ananyan has submitted a resignation letter to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the SRC Chairman said on Facebook.

“Dear compatriots, dear colleagues, I want to inform that I have submitted today a resignation letter to the Prime Minister”, he said.

Davit Ananyan thanked everyone for the productive and effective cooperation, as well as PM Pashinyan for trusting that responsible position to him for more than two years.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan