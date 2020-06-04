President of Artsakh holds meeting with Mayor of Stepanakert

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The process of renovation works of apartments for families of fallen heroes, military disabled were discussed. The President said the program is under his direct spotlight, and all efforts must be made to complete it within the set timetable.

President Harutyunyan was also interested in the process of house building in Stepanakert by private investors.

At the meeting the Mayor of Stepanakert reported the President on the urban economy issues, as well as the actions aimed at fighting the novel coronavirus.

