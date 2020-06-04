Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 June

Coronavirus: Total number of recoveries in Artsakh reaches 28

Coronavirus: Total number of recoveries in Artsakh reaches 28

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. 2 more patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Artsakh, bringing the total number of recoveries to 28, the healthcare ministry said.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Artsakh is 57.

So far, 1,022 people have passed COVID-19 testing in Artsakh.

Currently 97 people are under quarantine.

No death cases have been registered.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration