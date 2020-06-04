Coronavirus: Total number of recoveries in Artsakh reaches 28

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. 2 more patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Artsakh, bringing the total number of recoveries to 28, the healthcare ministry said.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Artsakh is 57.

So far, 1,022 people have passed COVID-19 testing in Artsakh.

Currently 97 people are under quarantine.

No death cases have been registered.

